Monday's Mini-Report, 12.20.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Good move: "In a major step to fight climate change, the Biden administration is raising vehicle mileage standards to significantly reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases, reversing a Trump-era rollback that loosened fuel efficiency standards."

* It's tough to take this seriously: "Former President Donald Trump filed suit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, seeking a court order to halt her long-running civil tax fraud investigation into his company's business practices."

* An important story out of the 6th Circuit from late Friday: "A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandate for large companies, handing a rare legal victory to the White House in efforts to implement a key component of its Covid strategy."

* Keep an eye on this one: "The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol is weighing whether to hire staff members who can analyze social media posts and examining the role foreign adversaries played in sowing divisions among Americans over the outcome of the presidential election, according to two people briefed on the committee's decision making."

* The New York Times did great work on this: "The promise was a war waged by all-seeing drones and precision bombs. The documents show flawed intelligence, faulty targeting, years of civilian deaths — and scant accountability."

* Randall Lane: "The editor of Forbes magazine testified Thursday before the grand jury hearing evidence in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his business practices, answering questions about an article examining whether the former president inflated his wealth."

* Jan. 6 probe: "The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot interviewed former Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli last week, a representative for Cuccinelli confirmed to NBC News on Friday."

* The "wall" is quite short: "Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited Starr County on Saturday to inaugurate the first stretch of a border wall being built by the state, calling it an 'unprecedented' investment in border security. Construction crews on site said about 880 feet of barrier have been installed as of Saturday afternoon."

* A prominent critic of Covid-19 vaccines passes away: "Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a staunch conservative, has died at age 52. Ericksen's death Friday came weeks after he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in El Salvador, though his cause of death wasn't immediately released."

See you tomorrow.