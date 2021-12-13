Monday's Mini-Report, 12.13.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest on the brutal Midwestern tornadoes: "Rescuers continued to search for survivors Monday after deadly tornadoes tore through Kentucky and neighboring states over the weekend, decimating entire towns and leaving dozens dead. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Monday afternoon update that 74 people in the state have been confirmed dead and over 100 people were unaccounted for, with both numbers expected to grow."

* Biden's scheduled visit: "President Joe Biden said Monday that he planned to travel to Kentucky this week to survey the damage from the deadly tornadoes that tore through the state over the weekend, leaving dozens dead, towns destroyed and thousands without power."

* Seriously? "As a catastrophic tornado approached this city on Friday, employees of a candle factory — which would later be destroyed — heard the warning sirens and wanted to leave the building. But at least four workers told NBC News that supervisors warned employees they would be fired if they left their shifts early."

* SCOTUS: "The Supreme Court declined Monday to block New York's vaccine mandate for health care workers — one that has an exception for medical reasons but none for religious objections."

* This isn't the sort of thing that makes front pages, but it's important: "President Biden on Monday signed an executive order seeking to streamline and modernize a vast array of government services that directly affect Americans, such as claiming retirement benefits, renewing passports and filing taxes."

* Minnesota court filing: "Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, plans to change his not guilty plea on federal charges that he violated Floyd's civil rights, according to a court notice."

* Those are considerable profit margins: "Four of the biggest meat-processing companies, using their market power in the highly consolidated U.S. market to drive up meat prices and underpay farmers, have tripled their own net profit margins since the pandemic started, White House economics advisers said."

* Keep an eye on this one: "Senate Democrats are pressuring Chuck Schumer to make Republicans pay for their blockade of President Joe Biden's diplomatic nominees, adding to the majority leader's long list of December headaches."

* An ugly scene: "It was clearly meant to be a moment of levity: 10 South Dakota teachers scrambling on the ice for $1 bills at a minor league hockey game. The crowd at the Sioux Falls Stampede game Saturday night loved the 'Dash for Cash' and the teachers who spoke with the Argus Leader said they were grateful for the chance to snag some extra money to spend on their students."

See you tomorrow.