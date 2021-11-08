Monday's Mini-Report, 11.8.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A big step: "The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the travel industry decimated by the pandemic."

* Good for him: "Former President Barack Obama on Monday urged world leaders to ramp up efforts to combat climate change, lamenting what he referred to as 'active hostility toward climate science' from Republicans and the Trump administration."

* On a related note, this is important reporting: "Across the world, many countries underreport their greenhouse gas emissions in their reports to the United Nations, a Washington Post investigation has found. An examination of 196 country reports reveals a giant gap between what nations declare their emissions to be versus the greenhouse gases they are sending into the atmosphere. The gap ranges from at least 8.5 billion to as high as 13.3 billion tons a year of underreported emissions — big enough to move the needle on how much the Earth will warm.

* The 5th Circuit strikes again: "A federal appeals court temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s Covid vaccine and testing requirements for private businesses on Saturday, just a day after they had officially gone into effect."

* A good move: "The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced a proposal that would rescind a Trump administration rule that expanded a religious exemption from anti-discrimination laws for federal contractors."

* A case worth watching: "A Pennsylvania election worker who was falsely accused of rigging the state's election for Joe Biden is suing former President Donald Trump and some of his top surrogates, charging their lies about him led to numerous death threats and two heart attacks."

* News from Main Justice: "Two suspected criminal hackers have been charged in the United States in connection with a wave of ransomware attacks, including one that led to the temporary shutdown of the world’s largest meat processor and another that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday."

* Here's a new way to evade justice: "A man who allegedly participated in the Capitol riot Jan. 6 and is wanted by the FBI is now seeking asylum in Belarus, the country’s state media reported Monday, presenting him as a 'simple American whose shops were burned by Black Lives Matter activists.'"

See you tomorrow.