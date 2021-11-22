Monday's Mini-Report, 11.22.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest from Waukesha: "A Wisconsin man was arrested and accused of driving an SUV into crowds at the Waukesha Christmas parade on the city's Main Street, as revelers watched in horror, officials said Monday. Darrell E. Brooks, 39, was booked on suspicion of five counts of intentional homicide, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson told reporters."

* Today's the federal deadline: "More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday's deadline set by President Joe Biden.... In all, more than 95% of federal workers are in compliance with the Biden mandate, the official said, either by being vaccinated or having requested an exemption."

* Supply chain: "Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don't expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid-19 outbreaks disrupt key distribution hubs."

* Russia: "American intelligence officials are warning allies that there is a short window of time to prevent Russia from taking military action in Ukraine, pushing European countries to work with the United States to develop a package of economic and military measures to deter Moscow, according to American and European officials."

* When Team Trump moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado, that was a very bad idea: "While Trump administration officials argued that moving the BLM West would put employees closer to the lands they manage — primarily located in 12 Western states — current and former employees have described how, in fact, the move derailed the agency by breaking up teams that once worked closely together and scattered people across several Western cities. Most of those ordered to move West chose to quit or retire rather than accept new jobs."

* National Park Service: "The Senate this week confirmed Charles 'Chuck' Sams III as head of the National Park Service, making him the first Native American to lead the agency. Sams was confirmed late Thursday evening by voice vote, indicating unanimous support."

* On this, he's right: "The top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Saturday pushed back against his party's blockade of President Joe Biden's picks to top diplomatic posts. With more than 50 foreign-policy nominations stalling on the Senate floor, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch said he has been 'as energetic as I can about getting these [nominations] through' the upper chamber."

* Maybe this will encourage people to do the right thing? "Now, as Covid cases climb once again, more companies are putting aside carrots and turning to sticks in an effort to protect their workers. From Utah grocery chain Harmons to Wall Street banking giant JPMorgan Chase, companies are telling their unvaccinated workers to get the shots or pay more for health insurance."

* Noted without comment: "Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators [Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg] have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump."

See you tomorrow.