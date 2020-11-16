Monday's Mini-Report, 11.16.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A brutal storm: "Hurricane Iota has gained speed and is now a 160 mph Category 5 storm just hours away from striking nearly the exact same part of Central America that Category 4 Hurricane Eta struck two weeks ago, according to an advisory Monday morning from the National Hurricane Center."

* Crisis conditions in Peru: "Peru awoke on Monday morning still searching for a new head of state after lawmakers failed overnight to name what would be the third president in a week. Interim leader Manuel Merino resigned on Sunday, after the ouster last week of his predecessor, centrist Martin Vizcarra, had sparked off protests and dragged the country into a constitutional crisis."

* We have a lot of work to do before vaccines are ready: "The wave of Covid-19 infections sweeping across the United States was followed Monday by a spate of new lockdowns and calls for reimposing restrictions after a week during which more than a million new cases were reported."

* A major DACA development: "A federal judge in New York City on Saturday said Chad Wolf has not been acting lawfully as the chief of Homeland Security and that, as such, his suspension of protections for a class of migrants brought to the United States illegally as children is invalid."

* Midnight rule-making is a real problem: "While President Donald Trump continues to deny the results of the election, his administration is beginning to press forward to cement new regulations and other policy changes before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration — rules that will be challenging to undo once they are finalized."

* No good can come of this: "Within hours of President Trump finally admitting on Sunday that President-elect Joe Biden won — a factual admission that the mercurial sitting president predictably walked back as he continues his refusal to concede — a pro-Trump caravan descended on the homes of Bill and Hillary Clinton and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in New Castle, New York."

* Another trade policy in which we're on the outside looking in: "China and 14 other countries agreed Sunday to set up the world's largest trading bloc, encompassing nearly a third of all economic activity, in a deal many in Asia are hoping will help hasten a recovery from the shocks of the coronavirus pandemic."

* Things never go well for al Qaeda's #2 guy: "Al Qaeda's second-highest leader, accused of being one of the masterminds of the deadly 1998 attacks on American embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran three months ago, intelligence officials have confirmed."

* Your far-right relatives may be under the impression that U.S. troops raided the office of Spanish election software company Scytl to seize servers. In reality, that didn't happen, even if some congressional Republicans have claimed otherwise.

* Earlier this year, right-wing pastor E.W. Jackson -- the Republican Party's nominee for lieutenant governor in 2013 -- boasted that he wouldn't get the coronavirus because God would shield him. Take a wild guess who announced during church services yesterday that he'd contracted COVID-19.

See you tomorrow.