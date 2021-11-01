Monday's Mini-Report, 11.1.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* SCOTUS: "A majority of justices on the Supreme Court appeared willing Monday to let abortion providers in Texas continue their challenge against the state's strict abortion law, which has all but stopped abortions in the state."

* Vaccine news: "The government's vaccination program for children ages 5 to 11 will be fully operational Nov. 8, said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus coordinator, at a news conference Monday."

* A bold move: "President Biden on Monday apologized for President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, saying it had set the world back. 'I guess I shouldn't apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,' said Biden, speaking briefly at a side meeting of world leaders at the COP26 climate summit."

* The ACA's open-enrollment period begins today: "Open enrollment starts Monday for health plans under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and the lineup of low-cost options for next year will come as welcome news for consumers who have — or want — coverage."

* This vote was delayed for far too long: "The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Matthew Graves to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., clearing the way for the DLA Piper partner to take charge of the hundreds of cases spilling out of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol."

* An impressive, comprehensive report on the events surrounding Jan. 6: "For 187 harrowing minutes, the president watched his supporters attack the Capitol — and resisted pleas to stop them."

* Speaking of important reporting, this is also worth your time: "Busted taillights, missing plates, tinted windows: Across the U.S., ticket revenue funds towns — and the police responsible for finding violations."

* Worth watching: "A House panel is demanding documents from a pair of online businesses as part of an inquiry into whether they pushed what it calls ineffective and dangerous coronavirus treatments, according to letters made public Friday."

* This guy was on the bench for too long: "An Alabama probate judge accused of making racist and sexist remarks and fostering a hostile work environment must be removed from office, a state judicial ethics court said Friday in a rare and unanimous ruling."

See you tomorrow.