Monday's Mini-Report, 10.25.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Sudanese coup crisis: "Sudan's military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest the coup that threatens the country's shaky progress toward democracy."

* Vaccine policy: "The Biden administration on Monday released updated guidelines for traveling into the United States, including stricter requirements on U.S. citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 as well as some exceptions for foreign travelers."

* Counter-terrorism news: "The U.S. military said it killed a senior al-Qaida leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria. Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike."

* Some of the new Facebook revelations: "A personal decision by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leads to a crackdown on dissent in Vietnam. Measures to suppress hateful, deceptive content are lifted after the American presidential election in 2020, as pro-Trump groups disputing the legitimacy of the election experience 'meteoric' growth. A dummy test account on Facebook in India is flooded with violent anti-Muslim propaganda — which remains visible for weeks on the real account of a frightened Muslim college student in northern India."

* This is likely to be significant: "The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify -- teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN."

* A story I've been keeping an eye on: "A Pentagon inspector general's report released on Thursday concluded that there was no undue pressure from the Trump White House to appoint Michael J. Ellis to the sensitive post of general counsel of the National Security Agency just before President Donald J. Trump left office."

* ProPublica has a brutal report on Liberty University, the evangelical school created by televangelist Jerry Falwell, and how it's allegedly "discourage and dismissed" students' reports of sexual assaults.

See you tomorrow.