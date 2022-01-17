Monday's Mini-Report, 1.17.22

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest on Saturday's deadly drama at Congregation Beth Israel: "The rabbi who had been taken hostage at a Texas synagogue said Monday he and two members of his congregation were able to escape after he threw a chair at the gunman who had held them captive for 11 hours."

* On a related note, the FBI identified the gunman: "Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas."

* Someone wants attention again: "North Korea test fired as many as two rounds of short-range ballistic missiles Monday, South Korean officials said. The missiles were fired east from the Soonan airport area of Pyongyang, the capital, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff."

* Infrastructure: "Sixty days after the infrastructure package became law in November, the Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 bridges. Under the five-year program, the federal government will release nearly $5.5 billion this fiscal year to states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and tribes."

* Seems sensible: "The director of national intelligence, Avril D. Haines, has appointed a new officer to oversee threats to elections, filling a critical role in the nation's efforts to counter foreign election interference, her office said on Friday."

* This measure needed 60 votes and received 55: "The Senate on Thursday rejected a bid to impose sanctions on a Russian natural-gas pipeline, as Democrats set themselves against a Republican-led measure endorsed by Ukrainian leaders but opposed by the Biden administration amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine."

* Interesting: "Christopher Miller, who was acting secretary of defense during the Jan. 6 riot, met Friday with members of the House committee investigating the origins of the attack on the Capitol, a source familiar with the panel's activities told NBC News."

* Noted without comment: "DirecTV said Friday it will drop far-right channel One America News Network from its service when its contract expires, in a blow to the conservative news network."

See you tomorrow.