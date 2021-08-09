Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.9.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Among New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) many difficulties right now is his faltering public standing: the latest Quinnipiac poll found that 70% of New York voters believe the Democratic governor should resign, while 55% believe Cuomo should be charged with a crime.

* The Republican legislator who leads the Wisconsin Assembly's elections committee issued subpoenas on Friday demanding election materials from two key counties. An Associated Press report added, "It's unclear, however, whether the Wisconsin review will happen. Two other investigations of the election results are already underway and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signaled that he doesn't support a third probe."

* California's gubernatorial recall election is five weeks from tomorrow, and the California Republican Party has decided not to issue any endorsement in the race. There are 24 Republicans on the recall ballot, each hoping to derail incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

* Ronna McDaniel, the chair of Republican National Committee, said in a radio interview yesterday that Donald Trump "still leads the party."

* On a related note, the latest national Quinnipiac poll found that 60% of Americans think it would be bad for the country if Trump ran for president again in 2024. Only 32% believe the country would benefit from a third Trump candidacy.

* Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, while promoting his new book, said he's not currently prepared to run for public office, but he's not dismissing the possibility, either.