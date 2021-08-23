Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.23.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The new national NBC News poll found President Joe Biden's overall job approval rating slipping from 53% in April to 49% now. Looking ahead to the 2022 midterm elections, 47% of voters prefer to see Congress controlled by Democrats, while 46% want to see Republicans in charge. In April, Dems enjoyed a five-point advantage.

* In Virginia's competitive gubernatorial race, the latest poll from Virginia Commonwealth University found former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) narrowly leading Glenn Youngkin (R), 40% to 37%. That's a closer race than Roanoke College's poll from last week, which showed the Democrat with an eight-point advantage.

* In Pennsylvania's Republican-led state Senate, GOP officials are at odds with one another over whether to pursue an Arizona-style partisan "audit" of the 2020 election results. As the Associated Press reported, state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R) has removed state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) from the party's "election integrity" undertaking.

* Speaking of the Keystone State, the latest Franklin & Marshall poll found Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading the Democrats' U.S. Senate primary field with 33% support. Rep. Conor Lamb was second with 12%.

* With time running out in California's gubernatorial recall election, Vice President Kamala Harris will return to the Golden State this week to campaign in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

* In Ohio, several Republican legislators have introduced new legislation that would prohibit the state's voters from returning ballots via drop boxes. The same proposal would require Ohioans to provide the state with a satisfactory excuse before casting an absentee ballot.

* And Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will be hitting the road this week, appearing at events in Indiana and Iowa. The goal is to promote the Democrats' infrastructure plans, which the Vermont senator has helped shape in recent months.