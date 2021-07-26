Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.26.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though Republican leaders are desperately trying to recruit Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to run for the Senate next year, Donald Trump traveled to his home state over the weekend and trashed the governor, telling conservatives Ducey "doesn't do a damn thing."

* In Arkansas, gubernatorial hopeful Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) wrote an op-ed over the weekend, giving Trump credit for COVID-19 vaccines, and recommending that Arkansans get vaccinated. The state has among the lowest vaccination rates in the country, straining the health care system.

* Trump's political operation is making a late $100,000 ad buy in support of Susan Wright's (R) campaign, ahead of the congressional special election in Texas' 6th district. Wright, who's running to succeed her late husband, former Rep. Ron Wright (R), is facing off against state Rep. Jake Ellzey (R). The runoff race is tomorrow.

* American Bridge 21st Century, a super PAC affiliated with Democratic politics, has launched a new television ad in Pennsylvania, touting Democrats' expanded child tax-credit payments. The spot features a local mom explaining that the payments are helping pay for her childcare.

* American Bridge 21st Century is also airing a new television ad in Georgia, featuring a small-business owner who's benefiting from the Democrats' American Rescue Plan.

* And speaking of Georgia, as retired football player Herschel Walker moves forward with interest in a Republican U.S. Senate campaign, his troubled past is making new headlines. The Associated Press reported that Walker's record includes allegations that he "repeatedly threatened his ex-wife's life, exaggerated claims of financial success and alarmed business associates with unpredictable behavior." The same article referenced the Republican's "long struggle with mental illness."