Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.19.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Associated Press reported that the number of Arizona ballots flagged for potential voter fraud is far too small to confirm Donald Trump's conspiracy theories regarding his election defeat.

* In the congressional special election in Ohio's 11th district, former state Sen. Nina Turner (D) was seen as the frontrunner, but late last week, she began running a negative ad targeting Shontel Brown (D), suggesting Turner's internal polling shows a tightening race. Election Day is two weeks from tomorrow.

* The field of candidates for California's gubernatorial recall election is now set, with 41 candidates meeting the ballot qualifications. Of particular interest: no prominent Democrats are eager to run against incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

* In related news, though California's gubernatorial recall race is just eight weeks away, Republican candidate Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly flown to Australia to appear on a reality television program. It's not entirely clear how long she'll be gone.

* A coalition of progressive groups and unions is launching a new attack ad in Wisconsin, targeting Sen. Ron Johnson (R) over his response to the Jan. 6 attack and his opposition to federal voting rights legislation. The ad is online here.

* Bloomberg News reported that Georgia's DeKalb County last week "agreed to create new policies for handling challenges to individual voters based on their residency, resolving a lawsuit claiming the current practice puts thousands of people with unstable housing at risk of being disenfranchised." As part of the agreement, DeKalb County will "reinstate dozens of eligible voters who were purged from the voter rolls before the suit was filed in February 2020."

* And while Kentucky's gubernatorial election is still nearly 28 months away, state Auditor Mike Harmon (R) is nevertheless moving forward with plans to run against incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear (D) in 2023. Harmon said he was particularly outraged by the governor's efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.