Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.12.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As part of their special session, Texas Republican legislators wasted little time yesterday advancing new voter-suppression measures through committee. Floor votes in the state House and state Senate may come as soon as this week.

* In Virginia gubernatorial race, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) has been eager to tie Glenn Youngkin (R) to Donald Trump, and in a weird twist, Youngkin's campaign has unveiled a new ad trying to tie McAuliffe to the former Republican president.

* In Montana's new U.S. House seat, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R) picked up a Trump endorsement late last week. Despite the former cabinet secretary's many scandals, the former president said Zinke will, if elected, "fight against the Radical Left Democrats."

* On CNN yesterday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said anti-vaccination rhetoric from Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (D-Colo.) represents "absolute insanity." The Illinois Republican added, "My party has been hijacked. It is on the way to the ground."

* Late last week in Arizona, Blake Masters, a prominent ally of Republican megadonor Peter Thiel, appeared to launch a U.S. Senate campaign by filing the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, though there's been no official announcement. Masters, the chief operating officer at Thiel Capital and president of the Thiel Foundation, has never before held elected office.

* And in Georgia, Rep. Buddy Carter (R) told reporters that he's preparing to run for the U.S. Senate next year, but only if retired football player Herschel Walker skips the race. Apparently referring to the athlete's political prowess, Carter added, "I'm not interested in political suicide."