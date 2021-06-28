Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.28.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With just 18 weeks remaining before Election Day in Virginia, Republican gubernatorial hopeful Glenn Youngkin is dominating ad spending: NBC News reported this morning that the GOP nominee has spent more than $2.2 million since June 9, while former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) has spent just $55,000.

* After Republicans spent weeks demanding that Vice President Kamala Harris visit the U.S./Mexico border, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel complained yesterday that the VP didn't visit the right part of the border.

* On a related note, in what can only be seen as a campaign stunt, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) last week dispatched a contingent of 50 law enforcement officers to help bolster patrols along the U.S./Mexico border.

* House Democratic leaders hoped to keep 2022 retirements to a minimum, and Politico reported over the weekend that the strategy is working -- at least for now.

* On a related note, three senior House Democrats have launched a new political action committee, called Team Blue, which will reportedly try to "fill a gap for members running for re-election who might not be able to get help from the official committees of the Democratic Party to fend off primary challenges."

* As she prepares to seek national office in 2024, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R) told an Iowa audience that "Republicans are too nice," adding, "The days of being nice should be over." She did not appear to be kidding.

* At a campaign event in Ohio over the weekend, Donald Trump added Montana to the list of states whose election results he's now questioning. Among the reasons this was odd: the Republican ticket carried Montana by more than 16 points.