Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.21.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With the Senate likely to hold a procedural vote tomorrow on the For the People Act, a progressive group called Just Democracy is launching a seven-figure ad campaign today, hoping to persuade Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to endorse filibuster reforms.

* Election Day in New Jersey is just 19 weeks away, and a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy (D) with a big lead over former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (R), 48% to 33%.

* In this year's other gubernatorial race, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) is trying to capitalize on the fact that his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, praised the commonwealth's economy during McAuliffe's tenure as governor.

* Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared at a religious right gathering in Florida on Friday and faced hecklers who shouted calls of "traitor" as he began his remarks.

* In keeping with the national trend, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) late last week signed a measure to expand curbside voting and establishing permanent vote by mail.

* Though Primary Day in Alaska is still roughly 14 months away, Donald Trump late last week threw his support behind Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenging incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R).

* And the new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows nearly two-thirds of likely voters in the state believe it's time someone new to hold Sen. Chuck Grassley's (R) Senate seat. The 87-year-old incumbent hasn't definitely said whether he'll seek re-election next year.