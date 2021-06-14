Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.14.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Guardian reports that a pro-Trump group called Turning Point USA ran deceptive Facebook ads during the 2018 midterms in order to promote Green Party candidates. The point, obviously, was to split the left and help elect Republicans.

* Nevada is trying to position itself as Iowa's replacement in future presidential nominating cycles, but Politico reports that the Silver State "could hardly be making a worse case for itself as a well-oiled alternative."

* In Arkansas' gubernatorial race, a new super PAC called Liberty and Justice for Arkansas got to work last week, hoping to defeat former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' candidacy. The group said it received $100,000 in start-up funds from an Arkansas donor who has not been publicly identified.

* House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) apparently isn't scaring away would-be Democratic rivals: attorney Matt Putorti (D) is kicking off his candidacy today, and he may benefit from New York's redistricting process, largely controlled by state Democratic officials.

* A conservative advocacy group called the American Action Network (AAN) is running ads, accusing some congressional Democrats of voting against funding for Israel's defense. The ads aren't true.

* Democratic officials in Montana agreed last week to boost Native Americans' influence in state party decisions. The AP reported, "The state party voted last week to establish tribal committees, like county central committees, whose delegates vote on the party's platform, rules and officers and nominate candidates for special elections. The move increases the number of Native Americans involved in decision-making to match their proportional share of Montana's population, party officials announced."

* And in New Hampshire, Jason Riddle, currently facing criminal charges for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, told a local NBC News affiliate that he's now planning to run against Rep. Ann Kuster (D) in the 2022 midterm elections. Riddle is apparently still working out some of the details: during the NBC interview, he said he thought Kuster was in the state legislature, not Congress.