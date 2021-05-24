Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.24.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As Rachel noted on Friday night's show, a county judge in Georgia ruled late last week that absentee ballots from last fall's elections can be unsealed and reviewed by a group of electors. The review is limited to Fulton County, which includes the city of Atlanta.

* According to a Siena College poll released this morning, nearly half (49%) of New Yorkers now say that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should not resign. That said, a slightly larger number (53%) would rather vote for someone else than re-elect the governor to a fourth term. Cuomo has not yet said whether he intends to run again next year.

* After a very narrow re-election bid last year, Rep. Tom Malinowski's (D-N.J.) controversial investment strategies last year have likely put his political future in jeopardy.

* In a bit of a surprise, Sen. Pat Leahy (D-Vt.), who recently turned 81, is gearing up to run for re-election next year. (A little historical trivia: Leahy is literally the only Democrat to ever win a Senate race in the state of Vermont.)

* In New Mexico's congressional special election to fill the vacancy left by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Democrats are cautiously optimistic, but not taking any chances: Roll Call reports that the party and its allies "have rushed to support" New Mexico state Rep. Melanie Stansbury's (D) candidacy. Election Day in the district is a week from tomorrow, though early voting is underway.

* According to a local Fox affiliate in Minnesota, a Republican strategist named Kip Christianson, who was on the Republican National Committee's payroll during the last election cycle, recruited Kevin Ne Se Shores to run for Congress last year. That wouldn't be especially notable except Shores, who is blind and permanently disabled, was recruited to run against then-Rep. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) as a candidate for the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party, and he now believes he was tricked.

* And in Arizona, state Rep. Daniel Hernandez (D), perhaps best known as a former Gabrielle Giffords staffer who helped save her life after a 2011 shooting, is now running for Congress in the district Giffords used to represent.