Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.10.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In case there were any lingering doubts, Fox News asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) yesterday whether he supports Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) in her bid to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as chair of the House Republican Conference. "Yes, I do," he replied.

* On a related note, there is no set timeline, but the House GOP Conference is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, at which point a member may trigger the process.

* Virginia Republicans held their convention over the weekend to pick the party's candidates for statewide office. It might be a while before we learn the results.

* Democrats and other voting-rights advocates held a rally at Texas' state capitol over weekend, protesting the Republicans' new voter-suppression measure. The event was led in part by former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) and Julián Castro, a former San Antonio mayor and former cabinet secretary in the Obama administration.

* In keeping with the recent trend, Donald Trump called late last week for new audits of ballots, not just in Arizona, but in Michigan and Wisconsin. The former president falsely accused both states of "miraculously" uncovering votes for President Joe Biden last fall.

* In case there were any doubts about her future plans, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told Politico she will seek a third term in 2024.

* Jason Miller, a top Trump spokesperson, told the Washington Post that defeating Liz Cheney in 2022 is one of the former president's "highest priorities as far as primary endorsements go."

* And as promised, Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) held the first in a series of joint events on Friday night. The Republicans addressed a friendly crowd at a large retirement home community in Florida known as The Villages.