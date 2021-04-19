Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.19.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio), a former NRCC chair, was seen as a possible U.S. Senate candidate in 2022. Instead, Stivers announced this morning that he'll resign from Congress next month and lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

* Speaking of Ohio, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D) announced this morning she's running for governor next year, joining a crowded primary field. While incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R) faces intra-party trouble, recent history is on the GOP's side: over the last three decades, Ohioans have only elected a Democratic governor once.

* In Missouri, Kimberly Guilfoyle, closely aligned with Team Trump, has agreed to serve as the national chair of former Gov. Eric Greitens' (R) U.S. Senate campaign. The main reason I find this notable: U.S. Senate campaigns generally don't have national chairs, since candidates want to be seen as focusing on their own home states.

* Recent misconduct allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) have taken a toll on his public standing: a new Siena College poll found that only 40% of New Yorkers view the Democratic governor favorably, while 52% view him unfavorably. These are the worst figures of Cuomo's career.

* Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the current chair of the NRSC, wrote a curious open letter to "Woke Corporate America," published by Fox Business today, which read in part, "There is a massive backlash coming. You will rue the day when it hits you. That day is November 8, 2022. That is the day Republicans will take back the Senate and the House. It will be a day of reckoning."

* And in Illinois, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) said he's prepared to run for re-election to the U.S. House, but if the legislature gerrymanders his district, he may instead run for governor or the U.S. Senate.