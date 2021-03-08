Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.8.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) difficulties intensify, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) has now called on the governor to resign, saying allegations against Cuomo are "drawing away from the business of government."

* On a related note, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) has not yet publicly encouraged Cuomo to step down, but Heastie did issue a statement saying it's time for the governor "to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York."

* In case Donald Trump's lawyers weren't already tired of losing, the U.S. Supreme Court this morning rejected the last of the former president's challenges to state election procedures.

* On the anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" voting rights in Selma, President Joe Biden signed an executive order yesterday on voting rights. The effects of the order, however, are limited, Biden called on federal agencies to craft plans over the next 200 days to expand voting access by "promoting voter registration and participation."

* An underappreciated element of the Georgia Republicans' anti-voting bill working its way through the state legislature: "The bill would also ban what is known as 'line warming,' the practice of having volunteers provide water, snacks, chairs and other assistance to voters in line."

* Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) still hasn't officially announced his 2022 plans, but he conceded to reporters on Friday that keeping to his pledge to not seek a third term is "probably my preference now."

* And NBC News reported late last week on a new ad campaign narrated by NBA superstar LeBron James, which is "taking aim at Georgia and other states that are pushing laws restricting access to the ballot box. The Protect Our Power campaign was launched by the organization More Than a Vote, founded by Black artists and athletes, and the ad will air ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday."