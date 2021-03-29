Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.29.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Remember Lin Wood? The pro-Trump lawyer who shared some strange ideas after the former president's defeat last fall? He's apparently set his sights on a new goal: Wood is reportedly seeking the chairmanship of the South Carolina Republican Party.

* In Missouri's Republican-led state legislature, GOP lawmakers aren't just trying to block voter-approved Medicaid expansion, they're also targeting state election laws, including a new voter-ID law.

* Over the weekend, New Mexico Republican officials chose state Sen. Mark Moores (R) as their nominee for the June 1 congressional special election. Democrats will choose their nominee tomorrow. The race is to fill the vacancy left by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

* Democrats are considering major challenges to their presidential nominating process, including the possibility of having Iowa go first. USA Today reports, however, that Republicans appear content to leave Iowa in its current position, "regardless of what Democrats do."

* The Maine Republican Party considered a censure resolution targeting Sen. Susan Collins (R) over the weekend, but it was easily defeated on a 41-to-19 vote. Censure advocates, of course, complained about the Maine senator having voted to convict Donald Trump in last month's impeachment trial.

* And NBC News reported that a bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers is working on a new election initiative that would replace party primaries with a "Final-Five" system, which would require non-partisan, single-ballot primaries in federal races. The report added, "The top five candidates would then proceed to the general election, when voters would vote on ranked-choice ballots to determine winners through instant runoffs."