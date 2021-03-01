Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.1.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) apologized yesterday for comments to women colleagues that "have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation." The Democratic governor, whose third term is up next year, also agreed to refer the matter to the state attorney general's office.

* Asked over the weekend about whether Republicans will win the U.S. House majority next year, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he's prepared to bet "my personal house" that his party will succeed.

* The Nebraska Republican Party decided not to formally censure Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) for his vote on Donald Trump's impeachment, but the state GOP did approve a resolution expressing "deep disappointment and sadness" about the senator's work on Capitol Hill.

* With Trump and his allies targeting Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), the Illinois Republican's allies are launching a new super PAC -- called "Americans Keeping Country First" -- intended to defend GOP lawmakers who've clashed with the former president.

* At the Conservative Political Action Conference, Ric Grenell, a controversial former member of the Trump administration, "strongly hinted" that he intends to run for governor in California. He's also reportedly begun hiring campaign staff.

* Efforts to cultivate a centrist political party, led in part by anti-Trump Republicans, is reportedly being largely financed by donor Charles W. Wall, whom Axios described as "a former Philip Morris executive who helped steer the company through the tobacco wars of the 1990s."

* And we can apparently add Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) to the list of Republicans uncomfortable with their party's cult of personality. The Louisiana senator told CNN yesterday that his party won't succeed by "putting one person on a pedestal and making that one person our focal point." He added, "If we idolize one person, we will lose."