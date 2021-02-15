Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.15.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Within hours of Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) voting to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, the Louisiana Republican Party voted to formally censure the Republican senator. Cassidy cruised to an easy re-election victory a few months ago, and won't face voters again until 2026.

* On a related note, the North Carolina Republican Party is expected to vote today on a censure resolution targeting Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who also voted to convict the former president. Burr is retiring at the end of his term, and has no real reason to care about the formal rebuke.

* Speaking of North Carolina, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Fox News yesterday that Burr's vote makes it more likely that Republicans will nominate Lara Trump in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race. (I'm not sure what the two things have to do with one another.) For what it's worth, the former president's daughter-in-law has no background in public service, but she's worked as a personal trainer and a producer for a tabloid television program, and she's reportedly interested in the contest.

* Following his tenure as the chair of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez is now willing to say that he believes starting the presidential nominating process in Iowa and New Hampshire is "unacceptable."

* A new polling report from Gallup found a spike in the number of Americans supporting a third political party. The spike is the result of shifts in attitudes among self-identified Republican voters, while support for a third party among Democratic and independent voters has slipped a little since Election Day.

* In the latest sign that the Lincoln Project is in real trouble, Steve Schmidt announced his resignation from the group's board of directors. Schmidt helped create the anti-Trump organization, which last week announced an external investigation into sexual harassment allegations surrounding John Weaver, another Lincoln Project co-founder.