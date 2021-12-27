Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.27.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Washington Post reported that some of Congress' most right-wing members, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Madison Cawthorn, have "embarked on a targeted campaign ahead of the midterm elections to expand their ranks — and extend their power — on Capitol Hill." The initiative includes trying to "purge the GOP of those not deemed loyal" to Donald Trump.

* A new Gallup report found that U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has the highest national approval rating of the top federal officeholders. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has the lowest.

* As Arizona wraps up its post-census redistricting process, the state's commission has made two Democratic seats — currently held by Reps. Tom O'Halleran and Ann Kirkpatrick, respectively — considerably more Republican than they currently are.

* On a related note, New Jersey is also wrapping up its post-census redistricting process, it appears Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is likely to face a tougher re-election fight in 2022, shifting some rural areas in the state's 5th district into Malinowski's 7th district.

* It'll probably be a while before President Joe Biden officially moves forward with his 2024 plans, but the Democrat told ABC News that he intends to run again, just so long as he's "in good health." Biden added that if Trump makes a comeback bid, it would "increase the prospect" that he'd run again.

* And Republicans are so confident about the 2022 midterms that Rep. Tom Emmer, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, has begun taunting his Democratic colleagues. "I've been telling Democrats, especially Democrats in targeted seats, enjoy the holidays, and you got a decision to make: retire or lose next fall," the Minnesotan told The Hill.