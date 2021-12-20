Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.20.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The list of congressional retirements is poised to grow, with Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida announcing this morning that she's stepping down at the end of the current Congress. It seems likely that the state's gerrymandered new district map influenced her decision.

* On a related note, Democratic Rep. Albio Sires of New Jersey is also reportedly poised to announce that he won't seek another term next year.

* The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee continues to enjoy strong fundraising totals, raising $12.6 million in November, which is easily the best off-year November in the DCCC's history. Just as importantly, as The Hill noted, the DCCC entered December "with no debt and $73.8 million cash on hand."

* After last year's difficulties, Democrats appeared likely to shake up their presidential nominating calendar, removing Iowa and New Hampshire from their leading positions. Politico reported, however, that among party officials, "interest in what was once a red-hot effort to overhaul the order of the early nominating states had all but vanished."

* Following up on an item from Friday, it's not just U.S. House races that are setting records for ad spending: According to an NBC News report, at this point four years ago, $40.4 million was spent on U.S. Senate campaign advertisements. This year, that total is more than $137 million.

* Maryland's Republican governor, Larry Hogan, told Fox News yesterday it "be bad" for the GOP and the country if Donald Trump served another term as president.

* And in Georgia, a majority of the state's GOP state senators reportedly reached out to former Sen. David Perdue in private last month, asking him not to launch a gubernatorial primary campaign against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. The Republican obviously ignored the appeal.