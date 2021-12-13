Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.13.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With a series of near-miss victories in Florida in recent years, Democrats were already feeling discouraged about the Sunshine State. This Associated Press report won't help: "In Florida, for the first time in modern history, registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats."

* Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, one of eight Senate Republicans to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's victory, wouldn't say on "Meet the Press" yesterday whether he believes the Democrat was elected fair and square. The Kansan said he was certain, however, that his Senate election was legitimate.

* In North Carolina's Republican U.S. Senate primary, Club for Growth Action has a new attack ad targeting former Gov. Pat McCrory, relying on "egregiously deceptive editing" to make it appear that McCrory supported Biden last year.

* The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack issued a new batch of subpoenas late last week, and among the recipients was Max Miller, a Republican congressional candidate in Ohio who worked in the Trump White House. Whether this will help or hurt his candidacy remains to be seen.

* Remember last week, when I predicted that Democrats would exploit Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz's boast about far-right Republicans having power in a GOP-led House? It looks like the Democratic National Committee wasted little time creating a new 30-second ad highlighting the Floridian's comments.

* In Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate primary, Mehmet Oz is describing himself as "100% pro-life." It wasn't long ago when "Dr. Oz" had a very different position.

* And while plenty of Democratic statewide officeholders are concerned about next year's elections, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appears to be in a stronger position than most: The latest SurveyUSA poll showed the Democratic governor is double-digit leads over each of his would be Republican rivals.