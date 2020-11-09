Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.9.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* According to The Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston, Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump in the state's vote totals is now larger than Hillary Clinton's victory in Nevada four years ago.

* Because Arizona's U.S. Senate race this year was a special election, Sen.-elect Mark Kelly (D) is headed to D.C. for orientation, and may be sworn in later this month. Incumbent Sen. Martha McSally (R), meanwhile, still hasn't conceded the race, and also hasn't made public comments in several days.

* In Georgia, Jon Ossoff (D) this morning challenged incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) to three debates ahead of their Jan. 5 runoff. Ossoff, you'll recall, made Perdue look pretty bad in their recent pre-election debate, to the point that the Republican skipped the final showdown.

* To the surprise of no one, Team Trump is apparently moving forward with plans to hold campaign-style rallies for the outgoing president in the coming weeks. Among the scheduled destinations: the state of Georgia, where Trump may boost his party's U.S. Senate candidates.

* According to a CNN report, before the final presidential debate of the 2020 cycle, Trump aides "set up his draped-off holding area with blown-up photos of his rallies, hoping the images of large supportive crowds would put him in a better mood."

* In southern California, former Rep. Darrell Issa (R) has successfully completed his comeback, narrowly winning his U.S. House race this year in a different congressional district. He'll succeed former Rep. Duncan Hunter Jr. (R), who's headed to prison.

* At the Trump campaign's headquarters, staffers were greeted with images of purported newspaper headlines declaring Al Gore the winner of the 2000 presidential election. The trouble, of course, is that the headlines were doctored and were never published in reality.

* And Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a right-wing QAnon adherent who was easily elected to Congress last week, is apparently already clashing with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), another prominent far-right member.