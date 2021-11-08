Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.8.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Here's a number that should scare the heck out of Democrats: The USA Today/Suffolk poll finds Republicans leading Democrats on the generic congressional ballot, 46 percent to 38 percent. There's still a full year for that to change, but it's a margin that would create a red wave if it holds.

* As of this morning, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's margin of victory is larger than Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's margin of victory. The difference is, the Democratic candidate in Virginia conceded following his defeat, while the Republican candidate in New Jersey did not.

* Speaking for Youngkin, the incoming GOP governor's son reportedly tried to cast an illegal ballot in Virginia last week, and when it didn't work, he tried again. In both instances, the attempts failed thanks to a system that makes fraud extremely difficult.

* In Braintree, Massachusetts, a high school teacher resigned earlier this year after photos emerged of him attending the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Last week, that same teacher, Matthew Lynch, was elected to his local school committee.

* In Florida's 20th congressional district, only five votes separate South Florida health care CEO Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness in the Democratic primary. A recount, not surprisingly, is underway. The winner will advance to a Jan. 11 special election to fill the vacancy left by the late Rep. Alcee Hastings in this heavily Democratic district.

* Is the National Republican Senatorial Committee on board with Sean Parnell's candidacy in Pennsylvania, despite the domestic-violence allegations against him? Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the NRSC, seemed reluctant to answer directly yesterday.

* And in Arizona, Donald Trump hasn't yet endorsed anyone in the state's crowded Republican primary field, but the former president is reportedly scheduled to attend a fundraiser for Blake Masters, who's holding the event at ... wait for it ... Mar-a-Lago.