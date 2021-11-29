Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.29.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As if New York's Democratic gubernatorial primary weren't already crowded enough, Rep. Tom Souzzi kicked off his statewide bid this morning. In his announcement video, the centrist congressman said, "The far right and the far left have gone too far, and they're stopping us from getting things done."

* Suozzi's announcement came one day after he declined New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams' offer to become deputy mayor.

* In Texas, actor Matthew McConaughey has decided not to run for governor. The political neophyte, who said in the spring that he was "absolutely" considering the statewide race, said yesterday that politics is "a path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment."

* The Associated Press had a striking report over the weekend, noting the bizarre misinformation campaign targeting Latino voters, including a conspiracy theory pushed via Spanish-language radio warning that a brooch worn by Lady Gaga during President Joe Biden's inauguration signaled that the Democrat "was working with shadowy, leftist figures abroad."

* In Illinois' gubernatorial race, Citadel hedge fund founder Kenneth Griffin isn't running against incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, but the conservative billionaire told The Wall Street Journal that he's prepared to invest heavily in the eventual Republican nominee's candidacy.

* Donald Trump's super PAC — which really is called Make America Great Again, Again — is reportedly hosting its largest-ever fundraiser this week. The gathering is scheduled for Thursday at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort.

* And as Trump moves forward with possible 2024 plans, ABC News' Jonathan Karl, who recently released a book about the former president, is asking some interesting journalistic questions: "How do you cover a candidate who is effectively anti-democratic? How do you cover a candidate who is ... also running against the very democratic system that makes all of this possible?"