Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.23.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* After a recount in Georgia failed to deliver the results Donald Trump wanted to see, the president's campaign said over the weekend that it's planning to pursue a third count of the state's ballots.

* Speaking of recounts, the Associated Press reported that the process in Wisconsin isn't going smoothly: "Election officials in Wisconsin's largest county accused observers for President Donald Trump on Saturday of seeking to obstruct a recount of the presidential results, in some instances by objecting to every ballot tabulators pulled to count."

* Though her test results have pointed in contradictory directions, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is currently in quarantine after one of the tests produced a positive result.

* Speaking of Georgia, the Senate Leadership Fund and American Crossroads said on Friday they're prepared to blitz the state with $70 million in advertising in advance of the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections.

* Jennifer Carnahan, the chair of Minnesota's Republican Party, claimed to be aware of "extreme abnormalities and statistical variations from Minnesota's historic voter trends" in the 2020 election. Minnesota Public Radio scrutinized her claims and found them to be "off-base, vague or flat-out wrong."

* With Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) retiring in 2022, there's expected to be a big fight for his seat. Rep. Mark Walker (R) will reportedly kickoff his candidacy next week, but White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a former GOP congressman, said he isn't running.

* Though there was some chatter that Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) might run for governor in 2022, the senator's spokesperson confirmed that the Kansas Republican intends to seek a second Senate term in the next election cycle.

* And in Utah, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said late last week, "I'm not terribly popular with my party in the state of Utah. But that consequence is nowhere near as great as the consequence of violating your own conscience."