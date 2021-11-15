Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.15.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke launched a Democratic gubernatorial campaign this morning in Texas, becoming the frontrunner to take on incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott next year. In 2018, O'Rourke ran a stronger-than-expected campaign against Sen. Ted Cruz, and 2020, the former congressman ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign.

* Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin saw his YouTube account suspended for a week after releasing a video with false information about Covid-19 vaccines.

* In New Jersey's gubernatorial race, Republican Jack Ciattarelli conceded the contest on Friday, but in the process, he also announced that he'll run for the same office again in 2025.

* In Florida's 20th congressional district, it appears Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a home health care business owner, won the Democratic congressional primary by just five votes. Barring any additional developments, Cherfilus-McCormick will be the heavy favorite to win the special election on Jan. 11, in the race to succeed the late Rep. Alcee Hastings.

* Though Bill Clinton and Barack Obama each carried Iowa twice, the Hawkeye State is getting redder: The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll found that 51 percent of likely Iowa voters would support Donald Trump's 2024 campaign if the former president runs again. Last fall, the Republican carried the state with 53 percent support.

* Speaking of Iowa, Rep. Cindy Axne was rumored to be interested in a gubernatorial campaign, then Democratic congresswoman announced late last week that she will instead run for re-election to the U.S. House.

* South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally kicked off her 2022 re-election bid on Friday, making no mention of her recent ethics controversy. The Republican governor has also made little effort to hide her interest in a national candidacy.