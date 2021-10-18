Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.18.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With two weeks remaining in Virginia's gubernatorial race, former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe campaigned yesterday alongside Georgia's Stacey Abrams. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, also hoping to boost the Democratic ticket, visited three Black churches in Richmond on Sunday. Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to visit the commonwealth this week.

* In Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Republican Sean Parnell sought a gag order against his estranged wife and her attorney, but the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that a judge denied that request. That said, the judge "did seal some parts of the ongoing custody fight" involving the GOP candidate.

* Though Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested last week that there's no need for a partisan "audit" of Florida's 2020 elections, an organized group of Donald Trump supporters continue to push for one anyway.

* The Put America First PAC, created by far-right Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, appears to be running quite low on money. Mother Jones reported that the Republicans' committee raised $360,000 in its first two months, "but according to new campaign finance filings made by the PAC it now has just $13,000 in cash."

* As Adam Laxalt moves forward with his Republican U.S. Senate campaign in Nevada, he also testified last week at Lev Parnas' corruption trial. As part of a failed 2018 campaign, Laxalt allegedly received $10,000 in the name of Parnas' business partner, Igor Fruman, using money from a Russian tycoon, Andrey Muraviev.

* Last Wednesday, Donald Trump issued a statement saying "the single most important thing for Republicans to do" is "solve" his 2020 election defeat. A few days later, the former president began fundraising off the same assertion.

* On a related note, Trump announced over the weekend that he's pushing former Rep. Rep. Sean Duffy to enter Wisconsin's 2022 gubernatorial race. Among the problems: Duffy, who resigned from Congress unexpectedly in 2019, recently sold his home in Wisconsin and moved to New Jersey. After Duffy stepped down from Congress for family reasons, he also joined a prominent Republican lobbying firm as a senior counsel.