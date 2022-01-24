Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 1.24.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The new NBC News poll found Republicans leading Democrats on the generic congressional ballot, 47 percent to 46 percent, which is a slight improvement for Democrats from the network's previous national survey.

* On the other hand, the same poll showed 61 percent of Republicans saying they are very interested in the upcoming midterm elections, far more than the 47 percent of Democrats who said the same thing.

* Meanwhile, the latest Fox News poll also showed Republicans with a one-point advantage over Democrats on the generic congressional ballot, 44 percent to 43 percent. Last month, the GOP's lead was four points.

* The same Fox News poll showed President Joe Biden with a 47 percent approval rating, which was left out of the network's report on the survey's findings.

* In New Hampshire, home to one of the year's more competitive U.S. Senate races, the latest poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center found Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan leading each of her would-be Republican rivals, with retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, who trails the incumbent by seven points, coming the closest.

* In Wisconsin's utterly absurd investigation into the 2020 election, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has apparently given up on the idea of jailing the mayors of Green Bay and Madison for allegedly not complying with one of his ridiculous subpoenas.

* And as increased attention shifts to election-administration races, the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State announced last week that it and its affiliates raised $4.5 million in 2021, which is an all-time record.