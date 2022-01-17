Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 1.17.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* On Friday, the Ohio Supreme Court formally rejected a Republican-drawn gerrymandered congressional map in a 4-3 ruling. The GOP-led state legislation has 30 days to approve a new map in line with state law.

* A judge in Wisconsin late last week ruled that ballot drop boxes are impermissible under state law. Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren's decision will be appealed.

* The National Republican Congressional Committee's fundraising was strong in the fourth quarter, with a $35 million haul, but the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee fared even better, raising $39.7 million over the same three-month period. Across all of 2021, the DCCC narrowly edged the NRCC, $146 million to $140 million.

* The Senate Majority PAC, aligned with the Senate Democratic leadership, wasted no time launching a $1 million ad buy against Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin. The Republican is widely seen as the GOP's most vulnerable incumbent in the 2022 cycle.

* Speaking of Democratic investments, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has contributed a whopping $90 million to his re-election campaign.

* Kari Lake, a far-right gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, spoke at Donald Trump's event on Saturday night, telling the crowd, "I want to lock somebody down, and it's that liar Dr. Fauci." She added that she also wants to look up "anybody who was involved" in the non-existent 2020 election conspiracy.

* And Democratic Rep.-elect Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida will be sworn in tomorrow as Congress' newest member. Her Republican rival, Jason Mariner, still hasn't conceded, despite having lost the race by more than 59 points.