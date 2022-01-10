Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 1.10.22

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though Senate Minority Whip John Thune openly flirted with the idea of retiring this year, the South Dakota Republican announced over the weekend that he'll seek a fourth term in the fall.

* Though his home state's redistricting process put his political future in doubt, Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey announced this morning that he will run for re-election this year. "Once more unto the breach, dear friends," the incumbent congressman said in a written statement, citing Shakespeare's Henry V.

* New Hampshire Republicans have struggled to recruit a top-tier U.S. Senate candidate, which is why they were probably glad to see state Senate President Chuck Morse decide to launch a statewide bid.

* In Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race, far-right state Sen. Doug Mastriano kicked off his candidacy over the weekend. The Republican is perhaps best known to national audiences for his role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election results.

* Former First Lady Michelle Obama, who helped create When We All Vote, committed yesterday to a new effort to register more than a million new voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

* And in Wisconsin, Republican state Sen. Kathy Bernier, perhaps best known for her efforts to steer the GOP away from ridiculous anti-election conspiracy theories, announced late last week that she's retiring at the end of her current term.