Michigan AG to investigate bogus election-fraud claims

In response to bizarre speculation from Donald Trump and others, a group of Michigan state legislators launched a lengthy, comprehensive review of the state's 2020 elections, culminating in a report released a couple of weeks ago. The results were absolutely brutal.

The Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee was unsparing, going point by point, systematically shredding one election conspiracy theory after another, exposing every right-wing claim as utterly bonkers.

What's more, as we discussed when the report first came out, the committee, after discrediting every crackpot idea about Michigan's balloting, went a little further: the GOP-led panel also concluded that some of those who've pushed 2020 conspiracy theories should be scrutinized by prosecutors for perpetrating an alleged fraud.

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee's report specifically called on state Attorney General Dana Nessel's (D) office to consider investigating those "utilizing misleading and false information about Antrim County to raise money or publicity for their own ends."

Evidently, the recommendation did not go unnoticed. The Detroit Free Press reported overnight:

Michigan's chief law enforcement officer, along with state police, will launch an investigation into those who have allegedly peddled disinformation about the state's Nov. 3 election for their own financial gain.... After reviewing the oversight committee's report, the attorney general's office "accepted Sen. McBroom and the Committee's request to investigate," said Lynsey Mukomel, press secretary for Attorney General Dana Nessel. Nessel's office will be assisted by Michigan State Police, Mukomel said.

Note, at issue are not people who simply lied about Michigan's election results. Rather, officials are taking an interest in those tried to profit from these lies.

And who might those people be? At this point, it's difficult to say who'll draw scrutiny, and the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee's report did not refer to any individuals by name. That said, the Free Press' article referenced a variety of figures who've peddled false claims, held an "election integrity" fundraiser, and/or accepted financial contributions online.

Watch this space.