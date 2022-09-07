Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 9.7.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* An evacuation order in Ukraine: “Ukraine on Wednesday called for the residents of Russian-occupied areas around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to evacuate for their own safety.”

* Remember when these two countries’ leaders would meet, and the Russian would be seen as the dominant power? That’s gone now: “President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Wednesday that he expected to meet in person next week with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, setting up an encounter that could help the Kremlin expand its relationship with a country he called a ‘stable and reliable’ partner.”

* Meanwhile, in Europe: “In some corners, even as Europe’s leaders scramble to blunt the blow from lower gas supplies and higher prices, there is a growing sense that perhaps Russia’s weaponizing of gas exports is a strategy of diminishing returns — and that Mr. Putin may have overplayed his hand.”

* A notable ruling out of Michigan: “A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, violates the Michigan Constitution, said Judge Elizabeth Gleicher.”

* A striking AP report on Michael Flynn: “The retired lieutenant general, former national security adviser, onetime anti-terrorism fighter, is now focused on his next task: building a movement centered on Christian nationalist ideas, where Christianity is at the center of American life and institutions.”

* Sounds reasonable: “White House coronavirus coordinator Ashish Jha said Tuesday the newly reformulated omicron-targeting boosters mark an “important milestone” in the U.S. pandemic response, moving the country to a point where a single annual coronavirus shot should provide a ‘high degree of protection against serious illness all year.’ The cadence would be similar to that of the annual flu shot, which could be administered at the same time.”

* The kind of reporting that causes me to lose sleep: “The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.”

* On a related note: “The challenge to a peaceful transfer of power after President Donald J. Trump lost the 2020 election has worsened “an extremely adverse environment” for the U.S. military, according to an open letter signed by several top generals and former defense secretaries.”

