Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 9.21.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A big speech at the U.N. today: “President Joe Biden slammed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as having ‘shamelessly violated’ United Nations principles during a speech to the world body Wednesday, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to threaten to use nuclear weapons against Kyiv.”

* Biden’s remarks came just hours after Putin’s: “Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced the partial mobilization of military reservists, a significant escalation of his war in Ukraine after battlefield setbacks left the Kremlin facing growing pressure to act.”

* The latest interest rate hike: “The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked its key interest rate by 0.75% for the third time in a row as it races to get ahead of the galloping inflation that is sapping the earnings of American consumers.”

* Unrest in Iran: “Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code. The death of Mahsa Amini, who had been picked up for her allegedly loose headscarf, or hijab, has triggered daring displays of defiance, in the face of beatings and possible arrest.”

* More fallout from George Floyd’s murder: “Thomas Lane, a former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison.”

* A trial worth keeping an eye on: “Tom Barrack used his longtime friendship with Donald Trump to ‘illegally provide’ government officials from the United Arab Emirates with access to the then-president and senior administration officials, and he did so for “money and power,” prosecutors said Wednesday.”

* Tick tock: “Congressional leaders have less than 10 days to avert a government shutdown, and they have yet to resolve a host of issues that are holding up passage of a bill.”

* I’m glad Republicans didn’t derail this: “The Senate unanimously passed a resolution condemning violence and threats against the FBI — even though the resolution specifically references Donald Trump and ties the violence to the FBI Mar-a-Lago search.”

* I wouldn’t actually recommend listening to the song: “The Space Force adopted an official song on Tuesday, according to a press release from the newest U.S. military branch. The song, ‘Semper Supra,’ was unveiled during the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference, the announcement said.”

See you tomorrow.