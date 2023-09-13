Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 9.13.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest from Libya: “Floodwater swept the living away, and on Wednesday it was washing bodies back onto the shores of eastern Libya faster than the devastated city of Derna could bury them. It was a struggle to even count them. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the coastal city alone, with thousands more still missing and likely to be added to the death toll.”

* Inflation can be stubborn: “Prices for U.S. consumers grew 3.7% in August compared to a year ago as gasoline prices spiked, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation was about equal to expert projections, and prices rose at a faster pace than the previous month. On a month-over-month basis, the inflation rate rose by 0.6%, compared to 0.2% in July.”

* Let’s not brush past the fact that Russia apparently needs Pyongyang’s support: “North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called his country’s relations with Russia his top priority and pledged full support to President Vladimir Putin and his government amid the war in Ukraine, as the leaders met Wednesday for the first time in four years at a space facility in Russia’s far east.”

* In the classified docs case: “The judge presiding over the federal criminal case alleging Donald Trump willfully mishandled national security secrets issued an order Wednesday limiting the former president’s access to the evidence while also barring him from publicly discussing sensitive material.”

* Biden’s fight against cancer: “The White House on Wednesday announced a $240 million investment to fight cancer, along with a slew of new health resources to further the administration’s ‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative."

* A case we’ve been following related to Rep. Scott Perry: “A top House conservative’s conversations with allies in Congress and the Trump White House about overturning the 2020 election are off-limits to special counsel Jack Smith, an appeals court ruled in a newly unsealed court opinion.”

* The questions hardly seem unreasonable: “Senator Elizabeth Warren is demanding an investigation into SpaceX after Elon Musk acknowledged he had blocked Ukraine from extending the private Starlink satellite network for an attack on Russian warships near the Crimean coast.”

* Why should you get the latest Covid booster? Dr. Mandy Cohen, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has a straightforward answer.

* Noted without comment: “Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was escorted out of a performance of the ‘Beetlejuice’ musical in Denver on Sunday night for alleged disruptive behavior.”

See you tomorrow.