Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 8.2.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* At the Capitol: “Police searched Senate office buildings after a 911 call reported an active shooter at one of them Wednesday, but officers found no evidence that a shooting occurred, authorities said.”

* Donald Trump will apparently be back in D.C. tomorrow, but not for a reason he’ll like: “Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service’s chief of communications, said Wednesday that the agency, along with Capitol Police and local authorities, are working to ensure Trump’s safety during his arraignment on Thursday.”

* In Ukraine: “The first several weeks of Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive have not been kind to the Ukrainian troops who were trained and armed by the United States and its allies. ... Now the Western-trained Ukrainian brigades are trying to turn things around, U.S. officials and independent analysts say.”

* The governor’s appointees continue to do what they were expected to do: “Diversity, equity and inclusion programs were abolished Tuesday from Walt Disney World’s governing district, now controlled by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in an echo of the Florida governor’s agenda which has championed curtailing such programs in higher education and elsewhere.”

* In Pittsburgh: “The gunman who opened fire on a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 and wounding seven others, will be sentenced to death, federal jurors decided Wednesday. The tragedy, nearly five years ago, was the most heinous antisemitic attack in U.S. history.”

* The conversation about legacy admissions is changing quickly: “The University of Virginia this week issued what it called a clarification in its admissions policy toward children of alumni, who are often known as ‘legacy’ applicants.”

* Is it me, or does this sound like the opening scene in a scary movie? “A female microscopic roundworm that spent the last 46,000 years in suspended animation deep in the Siberian permafrost was revived and started having babies in a laboratory dish.”

See you tomorrow.