Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 6.22.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Devastating earthquake in Afghanistan: “Officials from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers said at least 1,000 people had died and 1,500 were injured by the quake, which had its epicenter in Paktika province, although they warned that the toll may still rise.”

* In Ukraine: “Russia appears to have dealt Ukraine a significant setback in the battle for the country’s east, breaking through the defenses around a key city and opening the possibility that Kyiv’s troops in the area could be surrounded.”

* This’ll be a tough challenge in Congress: “President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Congress to pass legislation that would create a federal tax holiday on gas and diesel fuel for three months in an effort to lower prices at the pump. The pause would trim 18 cents off a gallon of gas and 24 cents for diesel at a time when the summer driving season is getting underway.”

* Threats of violence: “In the past 24 hours, there has been an uptick in the number of violent threats against lawmakers on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and all lawmakers on the committee are likely to receive a security detail, according to three people involved with the investigation.”

* Robb Elementary will be razed: “The Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers last month will be demolished, the city’s mayor said.”

* A trial of note: “A federal judge delayed a Jan. 6 trial that had been set for August involving members of the Proud Boys, citing the work of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack. Judge Timothy J. Kelly said during a hearing on Wednesday that he would ‘reluctantly’ move back the trial after several defendants sought the delay due to the publicity surrounding the Jan. 6 committee’s work.”

* Another step backwards: “Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a bill to criminalize abortion in Louisiana, with no exceptions for rape or incest, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its historic Roe v. Wade decision.”

* A case of interest: “A Delaware judge on Tuesday rejected a motion by the parent of Fox News Network to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems Inc’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit over the network’s 2020 presidential election coverage.”

See you tomorrow.