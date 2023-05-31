Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 5.31.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* There was some procedural drama this afternoon, but the bill appears well positioned to advance: “The Republican-controlled House moved toward a final vote Wednesday on the debt ceiling legislation negotiated by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, a high-stakes moment for the bill aimed at averting a disastrous default.”

* In Oklahoma: “The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down two state laws that ban most abortions because they require a ‘medical emergency’ before a doctor could terminate a pregnancy to save a mother’s life. In a 6-3 decision, the court said the laws violate the Oklahoma Constitution based on its ruling in March that the constitution provides an inherent right for a woman to terminate a pregnancy to save her own life and does not require the danger to be imminent.”

* Aid for Ukraine: “President Joe Biden has approved a new package of military aid for Ukraine that totals up to $300 million and includes additional munitions for drones and an array of other weapons. It comes as Russia has continued to pummel Ukraine’s capital and unmanned aircraft have targeted Moscow.”

* What a mess in Oregon: “The longest-ever walkout in the Oregon Legislature completed its fourth week on Wednesday as the enforceability of a ballot measure that would disqualify the boycotters from immediate reelection appeared in doubt.”

* Paxton’s temporary successor: “Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday appointed Fort Worth lawyer and former Secretary of State John Scott as interim Texas attorney general, temporarily replacing Ken Paxton, who was suspended as attorney general pending the outcome of an impeachment trial in the state Senate.”

* The right White House message: “President Biden on Monday called for the ‘immediate repeal’ of Uganda’s severe new anti-gay law and warned he may impose sanctions and other penalties in response.”

* Quite a loss: “Twitter is now worth just one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social-media platform, according to Fidelity, which recently marked down the value of its equity stake in the company. Musk has acknowledged he overpaid for Twitter, which he bought for $44 billion, including $33.5 billion in equity. More recently, he said Twitter is worth less than half what he paid for it. It’s unclear how Fidelity arrived at its new, lower valuation or whether it receives any non-public information from the company.”

* It amazes me that some folks thought “Trump Bucks” might be legal tender: “The companies who appear to have swindled supporters of former President Donald Trump out of tens of thousands of dollars by peddling them bogus ‘Trump Bucks’ no longer have active websites just days after their businesses were exposed by NBC News.”

See you tomorrow.