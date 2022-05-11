Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 5.11.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Inflation: “The inflation rate was little changed from March to April, a potential sign that the rapid growth in the cost of goods and services may soon taper off.”

* Food matters: “President Joe Biden on Wednesday will visit a family farm in Illinois to announce steps the administration is taking to lower the costs of farming and food. The White House says the Covid pandemic and Russia’s invasion into Ukraine have contributed to supply chain disruptions, increasing food prices and shortages in the U.S. and abroad.”

* A case we’ve been following: “A New York judge on Wednesday said he was ‘conditionally’ purging a contempt order against former President Donald Trump as long as he turns over more information on documents being sought by the state attorney general’s office by the end of next week. In the meantime, Justice Arthur Engoron said he was pausing the $10,000-a-day contempt fine he hit Trump with last month — but that Trump still has to pay the $110,000 in fines accrued to date.”

* A total of 57 House Republicans voted against this: “The House passed legislation Tuesday night that would provide $40 billion in new aid to Ukraine as the Biden administration looks to step up U.S. support for Kyiv in its war against Russia.”

* Every House Republicans voted against this: “The House approved a resolution Tuesday allowing congressional workers to unionize amid growing frustration that salaries for staffers are not keeping pace with the high cost of living in the nation’s capital. The measure was adopted in a 217-202 vote. No Senate action is required.”

* Every Senate Republican voted against Cook, even knowing she’d be confirmed: “The Senate confirmed economist Lisa Cook on Tuesday night to serve on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, making her the first Black woman to sit on the panel in its 108-year history.”

* A heartbreaking loss: “Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, one of the satellite channel’s best-known reporters, was shot and killed on Wednesday while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. The broadcaster and two reporters who were with her blamed Israeli forces.”

* Democratic appointees on the FTC now have a majority: “The Federal Trade Commission finally has the power to move forward with its progressive enforcement and policy agenda after the Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee to the fifth commissioner seat on Wednesday.”

* Anthime Joseph Gionet, also known as “Baked Alaska,” was set to plead guilty, right up until he didn’t: “A right-wing internet personality who live-streamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was set to plead guilty to a federal charge on Wednesday as part of a plea deal reached with federal prosecutors, but the plea deal went up in smoke after he declared himself innocent.”

* In inflation-adjusted terms, I don’t think this is quite right: “Gasoline and diesel fuel prices hit an all-time high on Tuesday, just two months after the last record-breaking prices were recorded.”

* All is not well in Florida: “Yearbooks at a central Florida high school won’t be distributed until images of students holding rainbow flags and a ‘love is love’ sign while protesting the state’s so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law can be covered up. District officials said they don’t want anyone thinking that the school supported the students’ walkout.”

* But, I’m pleased to report, not everything that happens in Florida is bad: “A passenger with no apparent flying experience managed to land a small plane in Florida on Tuesday after their pilot became ‘incoherent’ following a medical emergency.”

See you tomorrow.