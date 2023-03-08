Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 3.8.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest from Memphis: “The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday it will review the Memphis Police Department, including its use of force and de-escalation tactics, in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death following a police beating.”

* Related news out of Louisville: “The Louisville Metro Police Department and the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro government engaged in a pattern of unconstitutional behavior by routinely using excessive force, conducting searches based on invalid warrants and unlawfully discriminating against Black people in enforcement activities, a wide-ranging federal investigation found.”

* One of the nominees Manchin is opposing is the Daniel Werfel, whom the senator described as “supremely qualified” to lead the IRS: “Joe Manchin is raising eyebrows in a new venue: The Senate’s confirmation process. Though he opposed some Biden nominees last Congress, the West Virginia Democrat came out against two high-profile Biden administration nominees this week and has ‘serious concerns’ with an Interior Department nominee. It’s a flurry of activity for a senator who at his core believes the president should be able to staff his administration, no matter the party.”

* Child labor laws: “Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a measure this week loosening child labor protections in the state. Under the law, the Youth Hiring Act of 2023, children under 16 do not have to obtain permission from the Division of Labor to get a job. They will no longer need to get an employment certificate, which verified their age, described their work and work schedule, and included written consent from a parent or guardian.”

* A big step for labor: “The rest of ‘the world’s most exclusive club’ may feel compelled to start treating the help a little nicer, as staffers in Sen. Edward J. Markey’s office are set to form the Senate’s first labor union. Aides formally requested that the Massachusetts Democrat voluntarily recognize their bargaining unit in a staff meeting Wednesday morning. Markey happily complied.”

* Oddly enough, the vote was not especially close: “Oklahoma voters rejected a state question Tuesday to allow for the recreational use of marijuana, following a late blitz of opposition from faith leaders, law enforcement and prosecutors.”

* Worthwhile questions: “Six Democratic senators, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), wrote to Walgreens late Tuesday requesting answers on whether and where the company will dispense abortion pills.”

* I tend to think steering wheels are important: “U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven.”

* In related news: “The Federal Trade Commission is intensifying an investigation into Twitter’s data and privacy practices and is seeking testimony from Elon Musk, who has laid off the bulk of Twitter’s work force since acquiring the company last year.”

* What an interesting idea: “The progressive veterans advocacy group VoteVets is out with a new ad that calls for military bases to stop airing Fox News given its tendency to push disinformation.”

See you tomorrow.