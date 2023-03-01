Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 3.1.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Big news on insulin costs: “Eli Lilly will cap the out-of-pocket cost of its insulin at $35 a month, the drugmaker said Wednesday. The move, experts say, could prompt other insulin makers in the U.S. to follow suit. The change, which Eli Lilly said takes effect immediately, puts the drugmaker in line with a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act, which in January imposed a $35 monthly cap on the out-of-pocket cost of insulin for seniors enrolled in Medicare. “

* Sharply worded criticism: “Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s call for the Palestinian village of Hawara to be wiped out by the Israeli government is ‘irresponsible, repugnant and disgusting,’ State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.”

* A new intelligence report of note: “An intensive review by U.S. intelligence agencies has found no evidence linking any foreign adversary to the so-called Havana syndrome, according to a newly declassified assessment.”

* The latest on NATO membership: “Finland’s Parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed all the legislation necessary for joining NATO, subject only to the ratification of its bid by the Parliaments of Turkey and Hungary. Finland and Sweden had pledged to enter the alliance ‘hand in hand,’ but Sweden’s application has been held up by Turkey.”

* Shaw should not expect a warm welcome: “The CEO of Norfolk Southern railroad will testify in Congress next week about last month’s fiery Ohio derailment and the precautions the railroad takes to prevent similar crashes. The railroad said Wednesday that Alan Shaw had agreed to appear before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works next Thursday.”

* I hope you saw our coverage of this on Monday night’s show: “A Nebraska Democrat has vowed to filibuster every bill her state Senate colleagues introduce if they support a measure that would restrict certain transition-related health care for minors.”

* This seems like a story worth watching: “A network of political non-profits formed by judicial activist Leonard Leo moved at least $43 million to a new firm he is leading, raising questions about how his conservative legal movement is funded.”

* Maybe it’s time for a running list of these? “A Texas lawmaker who authored a bill that would restrict drag performances appears to have dressed in drag himself while a student.”

See you tomorrow.