Wednesday's Mini-Report, 2.9.22

* Preparing for a possible Russia/Ukraine crisis: “Americans who need help getting out of Ukraine if Russia invades the country could be brought through Poland and receive support from U.S. troops, a senior defense official and a U.S. official told NBC News on Wednesday.”

* Ongoing madness in Canada: “The busiest border crossing between Canada and the United States was still partially blocked Wednesday as a major protest against Covid-19 rules spread beyond Ottawa, the Canadian capital, where it has caused havoc for nearly two weeks.”

* In related news: “The Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement and public safety officials in the United States that a prolonged trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates could begin on Feb. 13, when the Super Bowl is played in Los Angeles.”

* The newest Jan. 6 subpoena: “Chairman Bennie G. Thompson today announced that the Select Committee has issued a subpoena to former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro. The committee is seeking records and deposition testimony from Mr. Navarro, who, according to public reporting, interviews, and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay Congress’s certification of the 2020 election and ultimately change the election results.”

* An important ruling out of Ohio: “Federally funded family planning clinics can continue to make abortion referrals for now, a federal court ruled Tuesday, in a setback for a dozen Republican attorneys general who have sued to restore a Trump-era ban on the practice.”

* Preventing another shutdown: “The House passed a short-term measure Tuesday to keep the federal government funded through March 11 while talks on a broader spending package continue. Lawmakers voted 272-162 to pass the legislation released Monday by House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.”

* In Colorado: “Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) was arrested and released Tuesday morning by Grand Junction police. Officers were responding to a request to assist local prosecutors with an active investigation, per a statement from the Grand Junction Police Department.”

* It’s a good thing the apology came relatively quickly: [Republican Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky] apologized late Tuesday for using an expletive when Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty asked him to put his mask on while in the Capitol.”

