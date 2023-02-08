Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 2.8.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The death toll in Turkey and Syria is now above 12,000: “In Turkey, at least 9,057 have died, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Another 52,979 are injured, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, and 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble alive. In Syria, at least 2,992 people total have died, which includes at least 1,262 in government-held areas and at least 1,730 in rebel-held territories.”

* The Turkish response: “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday admitted to problems with his government’s initial response to a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey amid anger from those left destitute and frustrated over the slow arrival of rescue teams.”

* On a related note, this is difficult to understand: “Multiple internet providers in Turkey have restricted access to Twitter, cybersecurity watchdog Netblocks reported on Wednesday — disrupting a vital communication line for mobilizing relief efforts in the disaster-struck country.”

* It’s bizarre to see Beijing pretend to be offended: “The Pentagon said on Tuesday that China had rejected a request from Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III to speak with his Chinese counterpart on Saturday soon after an American fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.”

* Though it hardly seemed possible, the story out of Memphis got worse: “A fired Memphis police officer involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols took photos of the 29-year-old after he was pepper-sprayed, kicked and hit by police, and texted at least one image to at least five people, new records show.”

* Zelenskyy’s British visit: “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed for fighter jets to ensure his country’s victory over Russia in a dramatic speech before the U.K. Parliament, where he also thanked the British people for their support since ‘Day One’ of Moscow’s invasion.”

* There will apparently be no prosecutions, despite the evidence: “An international team of investigators said Wednesday it found ‘strong indications’ that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of heavy anti-aircraft weapons to Ukrainian separatists who shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 with a Russian missile.”

* This will be Cohen’s 15th appearance: “Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former longtime attorney, said he’s scheduled to meet Wednesday with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who recently convened a grand jury in his investigation into hush money paid to an adult film star who alleges she slept with the former president.”

See you tomorrow.