Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 2.23.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The next step: “Russia had all of the necessary military capabilities Wednesday to launch a full-scale invasion into neighboring Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said.”

* In Kyiv: “Ukraine officially declared a 30-day state of emergency beginning at midnight, following a vote from the country’s parliament on Wednesday. Officials in Ukraine have urged their citizens to leave Russia immediately and began calling military reservists to prepare for a possible invasion, NBC News has reported.”

* Regular Ukrainians line up: “Ukrainians lined up outside a military registration and enlistment office in Kyiv on Tuesday, a day before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called up some of the country’s military reservists ahead of a possible conflict with Russia.”

* The Manhattan district attorney’s case against Trump appears to be in trouble: “Two top prosecutors involved in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, have resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.”

* All is not well in the Lone Star State: “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on ‘licensed professionals’ and ‘members of the general public’ to report the parents of transgender minors to state authorities if it appears the minors are receiving gender-affirming medical care.”

* All is not well in the Sunshine State, either: “Florida House Republicans on Tuesday advanced a bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, rejecting criticism from Democrats who said the proposal demonizes LGBTQ people. The measure, dubbed by opponents as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, is now set for a final vote in the House after GOP lawmakers refused a series of Democratic amendments Tuesday.”

* Keep expectations low: “Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers in the White House, is in talks with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol about cooperating with their inquiry. Ivanka Trump is discussing appearing voluntarily for an interview, her spokesperson told NBC News on Wednesday.”

* A story worth watching: “Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday addressed for the first time the discovery of classified material in boxes of documents taken to former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, confirming the Justice Department has been in discussions with the National Archives about the matter but stopping short of promising a full investigation.”

See you tomorrow.