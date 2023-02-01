Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 2.1.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest interest rate hike: “The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it had raised its key federal funds rate by 0.25% as it seeks to keep putting downward pressure on economic growth in its bid to slow inflation. It was the smallest rate hike since the central bank began an aggressive campaign that has produced nearly monthly rate hikes since last March.”

* In Delaware: “No classified documents were found during the FBI’s search of President Joe Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday, an attorney for the president said in a statement.”

* At the start of Black History Month, the College Board caved: “A revised curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies downplays some components that drew criticism from conservatives including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had threatened to ban the class in his state.”

* In related news: “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory in his latest step onto the front lines of the nation’s culture wars.”

* And speaking of evidence of Florida’s devolution: “Students arrived in some Florida public school classrooms this month to find their teachers’ bookshelves wrapped in paper — or entirely barren of books — after district officials launched a review of the texts’ appropriateness under a new state law.”

* Consumer protections: “The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed new rules that would limit the fees credit card companies charge for missed payments. The move was announced as part of the White House’s broader efforts to limit fees across a number of consumer-facing products, from airline fares to entertainment tickets.”

* More consumer protections: "The Biden administration is taking aim at Apple and Google for operating mobile app stores that it says stifle competition. The finding is contained in a Commerce Department report released by the administration on Wednesday as President Joe Biden convened his competition council for an update on efforts to promote competition and lower prices."

* Daniel Caldwell's sentence: "A Jan. 6 defendant who sprayed a chemical irritant at about 15 police officers — and later bragged about it in a video interview — was sentenced Wednesday to 68 months in prison. This is one of the stiffest Jan. 6 sentences handed down to date."

* I wonder what kind of response he’ll get: “Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is asking the Secret Service for ‘all documents and communications related to visitor information’ related to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana residence.”

* John Allen’s case: “The Justice Department has informed John R. Allen, a retired four-star Marine general, that federal prosecutors have closed an investigation into whether he secretly lobbied for the government of Qatar and that no criminal charges will be brought against him in the case, according to a statement by General Allen’s lawyer.”

* I’m amazed this was found: “A tiny but highly radioactive capsule that went missing in the Australian outback was found Wednesday after a frantic weeklong search covering an 870-mile stretch of highway. The potentially deadly capsule, which is smaller than a coin and believed to have fallen off of a truck from a mining company, was discovered by the side of the road as authorities scanned an area almost the size of California.”

I’ll probably be off tomorrow, but I’ll see you again on Friday.