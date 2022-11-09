Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 11.9.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A president with a spring in his step: “President Joe Biden on Wednesday celebrated a midterm elections that he said defied expectations for the Democratic Party. Speaking at the White House, Biden said that voters ‘sent a clear and unmistakable message’ about issues such as democracy and abortion rights, but were also ‘clear that they are still frustrated.’”

* Major developments in Ukraine: “Russia announced Wednesday that it was withdrawing forces from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine, in what could turn out to be the most humiliating setback in President Vladimir Putin’s war.”

* On a related note: “The U.S. midterm elections are being closely analyzed by Russia’s political elite, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Wednesday.”

* Keeping an eye on Nicole: “Tropical Storm Nicole neared hurricane strength early Wednesday as it headed toward Florida’s Atlantic coast and the southeastern United States. Previously a subtropical storm, Nicole has turned into a tropical storm and was all but assured to become a hurricane overnight, the National Hurricane Center said.”

* Updating an item from earlier in the day: “Kentucky voters rejected a ballot proposal that would have amended the state constitution to explicitly say it does not protect a right to abortion, NBC News projects.”

* Good to hear: “No instances of digital interference are known to have affected the counting of the midterm vote after a tense Election Day in which officials were closely monitoring domestic and foreign threats.”

* This probably isn’t what Gingrich wanted to hear: “Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich must comply with a subpoena seeking his testimony in front of a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence that state’s 2020 election results, a Virginia judge ruled Wednesday.”

* Given the circumstances, wouldn’t a public apology have been more appropriate? “Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has sent a handwritten note to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to apologize for comments he made about the attack on her husband last month, Pelosi’s spokesperson told NBC News. A source close to Youngkin, a Republican, also confirmed the governor’s apology.”

See you tomorrow.